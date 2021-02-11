Razer introduces the world’s smartest N95 mask called Project Hazel

Razer has introduced a new reusable N95 mask with additional special features turning it into what is claimed to be the world’s smartest mask called Project Hazel.

With the COVID pandemic still going on, wearing a protective mask has globally become a necessity. Numerous companies have even profited from this by designing masks having a certain style hence creating a new trend.

However, Razer, one of the world’s most prominent computer company, has taken the next step forward by developing a mask with a glossy outside shell made of waterproof and scratch-resistant recycled plastic with additional technological features.

The Project Hazel mask not only provides protection from harmful airborne particles and pathogens but also adds in a sense of futuristic style with its Chroma RGB LEDs and detachable yet rechargeable disc-type ventilators. The LEDs activate automatically in the dark on the users mouth while the ventilators are said to filter air that’s breathed in as well as the CO2 that is being exhaled.

Razer has also ensured the mask to extremely comfortable despite of all the technology under the hood as the mask makes a seal around the user’s nose with a silicon guard and also uses adjustable ear loops to ensure a proper fit.

Furthermore, Project Hazel is said to have a dedicated charging case in order to sterilize the mask with UV light when it is not in usage.

According to Razer, a team of medical experts and scientists are still working to perfectly develop the mask for public use. For further information regarding Project Hazel, click here.