Reddit Is Taking A Bite Out Of Clubhouse By Introducing ‘Reddit Talk’

Usman Aslam

Yesterday, Reddit unveiled a new social audio product called ‘Reddit Talk’ which is said to rival Clubhouse. The company called it their ‘sneak preview’ as the feature isn’t available at the moment.

Since Clubhouse started generating flair for its exclusive services, other major companies have been looking to take a piece of the same pie by introducing similar services such as Twitter and their Twitter Spaces. Facebook is also introducing its own audio social platform.

Now with Reddit positioning itself into this race, the company is looking to bring unique features. Primarily, these audio chats or talks will be ‘live’ within subreddits, according to Reddit.

So far, only subreddit moderators will be able to start a session, and hosts of that session will be able to invite, mute, and remove speakers. Moreover, Reddit is making this feature available to all platforms hence anyone using iOS and Android can listen to these sessions or talks.

Moreover, the company has mentioned that it is testing new ways for hosts to customize how the talks look through the addition of emojis and background colors. This is Reddit’s way of adding more color and flair to the service itself.

After Reddit, it is expected that more companies will join this race hence becoming a battle for supremacy in this particular domain.

