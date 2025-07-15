By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 51 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra in January, followed by the S25 Edge in May this year. However, a new report from South Korea suggests next year’s Samsung Galaxy S26 series will have only three models, excluding the Plus. According to the leak, Samsung plans to launch the 6.27-inch Galaxy S26, 6.66-inch Galaxy S26 Edge, and 6.89-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra. This means the Galaxy S26+ will not be part of the lineup, assuming the report is accurate.

This move is unsurprising. The S25 Edge already matches the S25+ screen size but is thinner, with fewer features. Its compromises include one less camera and a smaller battery, yet it costs slightly more than the Plus.

Samsung may be following Apple’s lead, as Apple is rumored to drop the iPhone 16 Plus for an iPhone 17 Air. Like Apple’s Plus models, Samsung’s Plus variant likely saw the lowest sales in the series.

Removing it simplifies the lineup and pushes users toward the Edge or Ultra based on preferences and budget. Those who prefer large screens and premium features will still have the Ultra, Samsung’s top-tier model.

Notably, the Edge model costs more than the Plus, and the Ultra is the most expensive, raising the lineup’s average price. They must now choose between the Edge with less battery and camera power or the larger, heavier, pricier Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Lineup Pricing

Model Price
Samsung Galaxy S25 294,999
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 328,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 440,000
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 360,999

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network

Fast Cables Joins UAE’s TAQA Vendor Network

Uk Launches Evisas In Pakistan No Passport Needed

UK Launches eVisas in Pakistan, No Passport Needed!

Tiktok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles To Challenge Meta

TikTok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles to Challenge Meta

Tecno Camon 40 Pro Now Available In Sandy Titanium Color

TECNO Camon 40 Pro Now Available in Sandy Titanium Color

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Apple Iphone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Rumors Take a New Turn Once Again

Cognition Acquires Windsurf To Power Ai Coding Push

Cognition Acquires Windsurf to Power AI Coding Push

Elon Musk Launches Ai Companion Bots For Super Grok Users

Elon Musk Launches AI Companion Bots for Super Grok Users

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance Are Altcoins About To Surge

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance – Are Altcoins About to Surge?

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs Surface Online

iPhone 17 Series

Apple Likely to Unveil iPhone 17 Series on This Date

Millions At Risk As Gravity Forms Wordpress Plugin Gets Backdoored

Millions at Risk as Gravity Forms WordPress Plugin Gets Backdoored

New Ssd Self Destructs On The Press Of A Button To Protect Info

New SSD Self-Destructs On The Press of A Button To Protect Info