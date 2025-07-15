Samsung launched the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra in January, followed by the S25 Edge in May this year. However, a new report from South Korea suggests next year’s Samsung Galaxy S26 series will have only three models, excluding the Plus. According to the leak, Samsung plans to launch the 6.27-inch Galaxy S26, 6.66-inch Galaxy S26 Edge, and 6.89-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra. This means the Galaxy S26+ will not be part of the lineup, assuming the report is accurate.

This move is unsurprising. The S25 Edge already matches the S25+ screen size but is thinner, with fewer features. Its compromises include one less camera and a smaller battery, yet it costs slightly more than the Plus.

Samsung may be following Apple’s lead, as Apple is rumored to drop the iPhone 16 Plus for an iPhone 17 Air. Like Apple’s Plus models, Samsung’s Plus variant likely saw the lowest sales in the series.

Removing it simplifies the lineup and pushes users toward the Edge or Ultra based on preferences and budget. Those who prefer large screens and premium features will still have the Ultra, Samsung’s top-tier model.

Notably, the Edge model costs more than the Plus, and the Ultra is the most expensive, raising the lineup’s average price. They must now choose between the Edge with less battery and camera power or the larger, heavier, pricier Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Lineup Pricing