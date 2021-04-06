Residents Of Islamabad, Faisalabad And Balochistan Can Now View Prices Of Essential Food Items Through ‘Durust Daam’

In 2020, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) brought about a digital change in the way people shop for grocery items by developing an application called ‘Durust Daam’. This application allows users to order the necessary food items and delivering them right to their doorstep.

The application which was initially launched for the residents of Islamabad expanded to Faisalabad and Balochistan. With the recent updates to the app, users can now view the daily prices of essential commodities including poultry, fruits, and vegetables.

With "Durust Daam" people living in the capital, Faisalabad & Balochistan are able to view the daily prices of essential commodities including poultry, fruits & vegetables. App is an initiative of ICTA, exclusively powered by @NationalITBoard https://t.co/1q7VRUSp7l pic.twitter.com/csL2LWtF7C — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) April 5, 2021

As of now, Durust Daam has made a tremendous flair as Youth Ambassador of the German Embassy Islamabad, Marion Pfennigs, who had also endorsed the initiative of NITB in 2020. She was impressed by the service delivery and quality of Durust Daam and its corresponding partners i.e. Fowrry and Sabzi Mandi Online.

NITB aims to expand the platform to further cities in order to eliminate the old conventional ways of grocery shopping and with the third wave of the Coronavirus causing numerous casualties throughout the country it only makes sense to move towards digital tools and infrastructure.

The application is available on both Android’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store for you to download.