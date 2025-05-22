Rockstar Quietly Raises Prices of RDR Games in Select Regions

Rockstar Games has quietly raised the digital prices of Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 in multiple countries. These include the UK, Brazil, Chile, and the Czech Republic. The price hikes started as early as April. Many fans were shocked, especially since these games are several years old.







Rockstar Price Hikes Frustrate Players

In the UK, the PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption got a £10 bump. It now sells for £49.99. Red Dead Redemption 2 went up by £5 and costs £59.99. The bundle that includes both games rose by £15, reaching £99.99. Similar changes hit the Xbox Store in the same regions. However, prices in the US and most of Europe remain unchanged.

In Pakistan, Red Dead Redemption 2 jumped from PKR 4,000 to PKR 5,800. Gamers there were quick to react. Many criticized the loss of regional pricing and pointed out how the new rates ignore local income levels. Similar complaints came from players in Southeast Asia and South America. They saw no added content, just higher prices.

Fans Suspect a Bigger Plan

Rockstar hasn’t offered any official explanation. Still, many believe the company is testing pricing waters. This could be ahead of a next-gen update or even the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The silent rollout of these changes only adds fuel to the speculation.







Despite price hikes, rumors of a next-gen patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to swirl. Combined with growing hype for GTA VI, fans think Rockstar may be laying the groundwork for even higher prices down the road.

Deep Discounts Make Changes Confusing

Just weeks before the hikes, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit its lowest price ever on Steam as it was discounted by 75%, selling for just $14.99. That sale brought in a wave of new players and renewed interest in the game.

Now, with prices soaring again, many are left confused. The swing from a huge discount to a steep hike feels inconsistent. It’s left fans wondering what Rockstar’s pricing strategy really is.

For now, players around the world are watching closely. These quiet price increases highlight how unpredictable digital game pricing has become.