By AbdulWasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Rustbased Myth Stealer Malware Spreads Via Fake Gaming Sites

Gamers, beware: that “free cheat” you just downloaded might be stealing more than your game wins. Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered Myth Stealer, a Rust-based infostealer that’s sneaking into systems via shady gaming websites, and it’s as stealthy as a rogue in stealth mode.



What Is Rust-Based Myth Stealer and Why Should You Care?

Myth Stealer is not a bedtime story. It’s a nasty piece of malware coded in Rust (yes, the super-fast, memory-safe programming language that all the cool hackers are using). Once it lands on your PC, it goes for the loot: passwords, browser cookies, autofill data, Discord tokens, and basically everything short of your Steam wishlist.

It’s designed to target Chrome, Edge, Brave, Opera, Firefox, and more. You know, all the browsers you trust with your online life.

Distributed Like Juice But It’s Poison

This malware is spread via fake gaming websites, many of which offer “free cheats,” “cracked games,” or too-good-to-be-true software. Some pages even mimic Google Blogger to appear legit.



In one campaign, hackers impersonated the game “DDrace” on a gaming forum. The download appears as a normal setup file, complete with a friendly loading bar, but behind the scenes, it decrypts and launches a stealthy Rust-based DLL that quietly plunders your data.

How Smart Is This Myth Stealer Thing?

Scarily smart. Myth Stealer comes with built-in evasion features. It detects whether it’s in a sandbox (a common malware-testing environment) and can disguise its code using XOR encryption. It’s got anti-debugging tools and avoids detection like it’s dodging a boss fight.

And the malware’s developers are constantly updating it. They’re adding new features like screenshot capture, clipboard hijacking, and antivirus evasion. This malware has a monthly patch cycle. Great.

Who’s Behind It?

The malware works as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) on Telegram, where miscreants sell or hand it out for free. Testimonials, feature lists, and stolen Discord tokens are proudly displayed in Telegram chat groups like trophies.

How to Stay Safe and Still Game On

  • Don’t download cheats or cracked games, even if that wallhack looks tempting

  • Use antivirus software, and keep it updated

  • Run suspicious files in a sandbox or secure virtual environment

  • Enable two-factor authentication on all important accounts

  • If you suddenly notice your character spinning in-game on their own, check your CPU usage

Why Prevention Against Myth Stealer Matters

Myth Stealer isn’t just another malware. It’s part of a growing trend targeting gamers and digital creatives through infected downloads. Its Rust architecture, advanced evasion techniques, and widespread Telegram distribution make it one of the stealthiest threats of 2025.

So the next time someone sends you a link to “Free GTA 6 With Mods.zip,” maybe just say no.

Gaming, Malware, Rust-Based Malware
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Slashes 5g License Revenue Target In Budget 2025 26

Govt Slashes 5G License Revenue Target in Budget 2025-26

Macos Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

macOS Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

Apple Launches New Games App To Unite All Your Game Passions In One Place

Apple Launches New ‘Games’ App to Unite All Your Game Passions in One Place

Sindh To Fund Ev Taxis Scooters Charging Stations In 2025

Sindh to Fund Free EV Taxis, Scooters & Charging Stations in 2025

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series

Human Sized Labubu Sells For Over 150k At Beijing Auction

Human-Sized Labubu Sells for Over $150K at Beijing Auction

Crypto Showdown Bitcoin Slows While Ethereum On The Edge

Crypto Showdown: Bitcoin Stabilizes, Ethereum on the Edge

Pakistan Internet Boom Drives Record 28 Billion Gb Data Usage

Pakistan Internet Boom Drives Record 28 Billion GB Data Usage

Mobile Rules The Web Usage Hits All Time High At 64

Smartphones Overtake Desktop as Mobile Web Usage Hits Historic 64%

Openai Pivots To Google Cloud From Microsoft In A Shocking Move

OpenAI Pivots to Google Cloud From Microsoft In A Shocking Move

Banks Flag Major Gaps In Pakistans New E Commerce Tax Plan

Banks Flag Major Gaps in Pakistan’s New E-Commerce Tax Plan

Epic Games Sues Fortnite Cheat Maker Over Wallhacks Auto Aim

Epic Games Sues Fortnite Cheat Maker Over Wallhacks, Auto-Aim

Fbr Imposes 10 Duty On Satellite Mobile Phones In Pakistan

FBR Imposes 10% Duty on Satellite Mobile Phones in Pakistan