Gamers, beware: that “free cheat” you just downloaded might be stealing more than your game wins. Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered Myth Stealer, a Rust-based infostealer that’s sneaking into systems via shady gaming websites, and it’s as stealthy as a rogue in stealth mode.







What Is Rust-Based Myth Stealer and Why Should You Care?

Myth Stealer is not a bedtime story. It’s a nasty piece of malware coded in Rust (yes, the super-fast, memory-safe programming language that all the cool hackers are using). Once it lands on your PC, it goes for the loot: passwords, browser cookies, autofill data, Discord tokens, and basically everything short of your Steam wishlist.

It’s designed to target Chrome, Edge, Brave, Opera, Firefox, and more. You know, all the browsers you trust with your online life.

Distributed Like Juice But It’s Poison

This malware is spread via fake gaming websites, many of which offer “free cheats,” “cracked games,” or too-good-to-be-true software. Some pages even mimic Google Blogger to appear legit.







In one campaign, hackers impersonated the game “DDrace” on a gaming forum. The download appears as a normal setup file, complete with a friendly loading bar, but behind the scenes, it decrypts and launches a stealthy Rust-based DLL that quietly plunders your data.

How Smart Is This Myth Stealer Thing?

Scarily smart. Myth Stealer comes with built-in evasion features. It detects whether it’s in a sandbox (a common malware-testing environment) and can disguise its code using XOR encryption. It’s got anti-debugging tools and avoids detection like it’s dodging a boss fight.

And the malware’s developers are constantly updating it. They’re adding new features like screenshot capture, clipboard hijacking, and antivirus evasion. This malware has a monthly patch cycle. Great.

Who’s Behind It?

The malware works as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) on Telegram, where miscreants sell or hand it out for free. Testimonials, feature lists, and stolen Discord tokens are proudly displayed in Telegram chat groups like trophies.

How to Stay Safe and Still Game On

Don’t download cheats or cracked games, even if that wallhack looks tempting

Use antivirus software, and keep it updated

Run suspicious files in a sandbox or secure virtual environment

Enable two-factor authentication on all important accounts

If you suddenly notice your character spinning in-game on their own, check your CPU usage

Why Prevention Against Myth Stealer Matters

Myth Stealer isn’t just another malware. It’s part of a growing trend targeting gamers and digital creatives through infected downloads. Its Rust architecture, advanced evasion techniques, and widespread Telegram distribution make it one of the stealthiest threats of 2025.

So the next time someone sends you a link to “Free GTA 6 With Mods.zip,” maybe just say no.