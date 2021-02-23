Samsung and LG will be providing displays for upcoming foldable iPhones

Since 2017, there have been numerous rumors regarding a foldable iPhone. However, according to Omidia, global communications, and digital research organization, the Cupertino-based tech giant will most likely release its foldable smartphones by 2023 where Samsung and LG will be providing the phone’s display panels.

The first foldable iPhone is said to use Samsung’s LTPO based OLED panels while LG Display will be providing a large volume capacity of the foldable displays. Moreover, the size of the phone is predicted to be 7.3-7.6 inches in height with the addition of supporting a stylus.

According to a senior industry executive, as reported by the Korea Times:

“Given Apple’s shift to actively adopt low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, and with LG Display investing to guarantee volume capacity and stabilize production yields of LTPO-based OLED panels at its E6 manufacturing line in Paju, the company’s main display cluster, it’s possible that LG will supply these foldable displays for Apple’s new iPhone model.”

It is still not clear if Apple will be developing a new stylus for the foldable iPhone or will consider the already existing Apple Pencil which is used mostly by iPads. However, the company prefers to work in secret and is currently hyper-focused on the building of AR goggles and a self-driving car.