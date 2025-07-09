Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will unfold on July 9 in Brooklyn, New York, at 10 a.m. ET (7 PM Pakistan Standard Time), and it is making some rounds. It’s shaping up to be one of the brand’s most ambitious events yet.

Livestreamed globally across Samsung’s website, YouTube, and social platforms, this spectacle is themed “Ultra Unfolds,” a not-so-subtle hint that we’re in for game-changing foldables, bold new hardware, and a serious leap in smart tech. Let’s delve in.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Thinner, Lighter, Smarter

Front and center is the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7, which leaks are calling Samsung’s thinnest foldable ever. Just 4.2 mm when open and 8.9 mm when closed, this powerhouse still manages to pack an 8-inch inner display, a 6.5-inch cover screen, and a stunning 200 MP camera.

It’s expected to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, with up to 1 TB of storage and a 4,400 mAh battery. The Fold 7 could be the first foldable that feels like the future in your hand.

Unpacked 2025 Brings Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE

Also hitting the stage is the Galaxy Z Flip 7, now featuring a larger 4.1-inch wraparound screen and an ultra-slim 6.5 mm frame. It’s powered by the Exynos 2500, with a 4,300 mAh battery and 50 MP camera, making it both prettier and more powerful than ever before.

And for those wanting foldables without the flagship price, Samsung is reportedly unveiling the Z Flip 7 FE, a wallet-friendly variant boasting a 4,000 mAh battery and slightly dialed-down specs. Still stylish, still smart.

Galaxy Watch 8 Series & Project Moohan

Samsung’s wearables are getting a full-on refresh. Expect to see the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic (with the iconic rotating bezel), and the rugged Watch Ultra 2. All come with 64 GB storage, enhanced health features, and longer-lasting batteries.

But the real surprise? A glimpse at Project Moohan, Samsung’s long-rumored XR headset designed to go toe to toe with Apple’s Vision Pro. It may just get a soft reveal, but it’s enough to set the stage for a future battle in mixed reality.

One UI 8 and Galaxy AI: Smarter Than Ever

Samsung’s next-gen software experience, One UI 8, is expected to launch with Android 16 and deliver a full suite of Galaxy AI enhancements. Rumored features include an upgraded Audio Eraser, dynamic multitasking, and Advanced Protection Mode.

A Glimpse at the Tri-Fold Dream at Unpacked 2025

If the whispers are true, Samsung might end the event with a jaw-dropping teaser: a tri-fold Galaxy phone. While not expected to launch immediately, this futuristic foldable could make a cameo “behind glass” or during a dramatic finale.

Preorders and Perks Incoming

Preorders are expected to open immediately after the event, with devices shipping as early as July 25. Samsung will likely roll out early-bird bonuses, including $50 off, trade-in credits, and exclusive bundles in select markets.

Unpacked 2025 Might Just Be Samsung Changing Everything

With foldables now thinner, smarter, and more refined, and AI becoming the soul of the ecosystem, Unpacked 2025 could mark a turning point. The Fold 7 and Flip 7 show Samsung doubling down on hardware. The Watch 8 series and Project Moohan hint at a broader vision. And if even a glimpse of that tri-fold happens, Samsung will be telling the world one thing loud and clear ; The future doesn’t fold once. It folds twice.