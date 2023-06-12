Samsung Is Developing In-House AI Service Amid ChatGPT Ban

Samsung Electronics is set to develop its own AI service for data retrieval, document translation, and word processing. The decision comes as the company has imposed a ban on its employees from using ChatGPT, citing concerns about the potential leakage of important technological information.

The company’s Device Solutions (DS) division, responsible for its semiconductor business, plans to launch a Large Language Model (LLM) that is expected to surpass the capabilities of GPT-3.5. By harnessing generative AI, Samsung aims to transform innovation into tangible solutions. The company intends to implement managed AI within Samsung-controlled organizations. Basic services are scheduled for launch in December of this year, followed by professional search services based on enterprise knowledge in February of next year.

These measures enable Samsung to optimize procurement and costs while gaining expertise in processes, design, and production. The technology will facilitate the generalization and translation of production and technology data, document creation, meeting transcription and summarization, market and company data analysis, program code generation and evaluation, and organization of customer feedback.

These new measures are a response to the growing demand for generative AI systems like ChatGPT. While such systems offer clear benefits, the use of third-party tools raises the risk of sensitive information leakage. Consequently, Samsung has restricted the use of ChatGPT within the company and is planning to introduce a separate version exclusively for employees.

According to The Korea Times, DS has limited the amount of text that can be uploaded to ChatGPT. This decision was prompted by instances of employees uploading business correspondence and internal source code to the system, which resulted in information leaks in March. In the Device Experience (DX) division, responsible for household appliances and smartphones, the use of third-party generative AI on company PCs has been completely prohibited since May. DX is also exploring its own solution for translation, document summarization, and software development support, although specific plans have yet to be announced.

Reports suggest that Samsung Electronics has imposed a complete ban on the use of ChatGPT and similar services on all company network-connected devices after employees allegedly leaked company information to ChatGPT.

