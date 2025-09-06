Samsung has been testing its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta across multiple Galaxy devices, but the stable release is still pending. While smartphones and tablets that launched with Android 15 or earlier are waiting for the update, the Galaxy S25 lineup, introduced earlier this year, is expected to lead the rollout.

According to a new leak, the stable One UI 8 update will begin reaching users on September 18, starting with the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. A week later, Samsung plans to extend the rollout to the Galaxy S25 Edge, the entire Galaxy S24 series, and mid-range models like the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G.

The leaked schedule also outlines updates for tablets and wearables through October and November, though availability will vary by region. Samsung has not officially confirmed the timeline, but the leak suggests Asia will be among the first to receive it.

Samsung One UI 8 Rollout Schedule

Date Devices September 18 Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra September 25 Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G October 1 Galaxy Tab S10+, Tab S10+ 5G, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 Ultra 5G, Watch7, Watch6 Classic, Watch6, Watch FE October 2 Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, S21 FE 5G, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, A26 5G, A17 5G, A16 5G October 6 Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, A55 5G October 9 Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE 5G, Tab S10 FE+, Tab S10 FE+ 5G, Tab S8 Lite October 13 Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, A54 5G, A52s 5G, Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ October 16 Galaxy A25 5G, A23 5G, Tab Active 5, Tab Active 5 5G October 20 Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy M34 5G October 23 Galaxy A06, XCover 6 Pro, XCover 7, Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S6 Lite October 27 Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M15 5G October 30 Galaxy A53 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A33 5G November 3 Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Watch5, Watch4 Classic, Watch4 November 5 Galaxy Tab A9 November 7 Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro 5G November 10 Galaxy XCover 7 Pro

Not every eligible Galaxy device appears on this list, and the rollout will depend on the region. Still, if the sources prove accurate, Samsung’s latest interface could begin reaching millions of users in less than two weeks.