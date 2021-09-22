News, Technology

Samsung setting up a TV manufacturing plant in Karachi

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 28 sec read>

In recent news, Samsung Electronics is collaborating with R&R Industries to set up a television line-up facility in Karachi. This was first released by Abdul Razak Dawood who serves as the Adviser for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further added that Samsung’s giant plant would become functional in the fourth quarter of 2021 where the facility would produce 50,000 units per year.

This is to ensure that the ‘Make-in-Pakistan’ policy remains prominent in the country which would then encourage import substitution, development, and promotion of local businesses, and generate value-added exports.

Moreover, Samsung also announced that it had entered into an agreement with Lucky Motor Corporation in order to commence local production as soon as possible. Production is expected to start in December.

Samsung
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Facebook launches video calling devices

in News, Technology
Sep 22, 2021  ·  

Pakistani FinTech startup ‘TAG’ raises $12 million in Pakistan’s largest seed funding round

in News, Startups
Sep 22, 2021  ·  

Metro installs the first ever electric vehicle charging station

in Electric Cars, News
Sep 22, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pakistani FinTech startup ‘TAG’ raises $12 million in Pakistan’s largest seed funding round