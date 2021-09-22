Samsung setting up a TV manufacturing plant in Karachi

In recent news, Samsung Electronics is collaborating with R&R Industries to set up a television line-up facility in Karachi. This was first released by Abdul Razak Dawood who serves as the Adviser for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further added that Samsung’s giant plant would become functional in the fourth quarter of 2021 where the facility would produce 50,000 units per year.

This is to ensure that the ‘Make-in-Pakistan’ policy remains prominent in the country which would then encourage import substitution, development, and promotion of local businesses, and generate value-added exports.

Moreover, Samsung also announced that it had entered into an agreement with Lucky Motor Corporation in order to commence local production as soon as possible. Production is expected to start in December.