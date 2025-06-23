By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Scientists Discover The Worlds Rarest Blood Group

A landmark discovery has added a new chapter to medical science with the identification of a never-before-seen blood group, officially named “Gwada negative.”



This marks the 48th blood group system recognized globally, according to France’s national blood agency, the French Blood Establishment (EFS).

Diagram of ABO blood groups and the IgM antibodies present in each.

The blood group was identified in a French woman originally from Guadeloupe, a Caribbean island. What makes this even more remarkable is that she remains the only person in the world known to have it.



According to Thierry Peyrard, a medical biologist with EFS, this rare genetic phenomenon makes her “the only person in the world who is compatible with herself.”

The woman, who was 54 at the time of testing and living in Paris, had undergone routine pre-surgery blood work in 2011, when scientists discovered a “very unusual” antibody. Despite its uniqueness, the scientific tools at the time were insufficient to unlock its origin.

It wasn’t until 2019, using advanced high-throughput DNA sequencing, that researchers were able to pinpoint a genetic mutation responsible for this extraordinary blood type. The breakthrough was finally recognized in June 2025 by the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) at a scientific meeting in Milan.

The name “Gwada negative” pays homage to the woman’s Guadeloupean roots and, as Peyrard noted, “sounds good in all languages.”

Interestingly, the woman inherited this rare blood group from both parents, each carrying the same mutated gene, making the condition an ultra-rare recessive trait.

Now, researchers are actively searching for more individuals with this blood group. The goal? To offer better care options for patients with rare blood types and potentially discover other unknown systems.

As the EFS emphasized, “Discovering new blood groups means offering patients with rare blood types a better level of care.”

Blood group, Genetics
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ptcl Kacific Partner To Expand Satellite Internet In Pakistan

PTCL, Telcos & Kacific Partner to Expand Satellite Internet in Pakistan

New Taxes On Mutual Funds And Poultry Announced In Budget 2025 26

New Taxes on Mutual Funds and Poultry Announced in the Mini Budget 2025-26

Does Coasting In Neutral Save Gas Experts Say It Could Cost You

Fuel-Saving Myth Busted: Driving in Neutral Could Cost You More

Redmonk Reveals Programming Language Rankings Amid Stack Overflow Decline

RedMonk Releases Latest Programming Language Rankings

Fastmail Gains Momentum As Gmail Users Seek Better Privacy

Fastmail Gains Momentum as Gmail Users Seek Better Privacy

Nuclear Blast Survival Distance How Far Is Far Enough

Nuclear Blast Survival Distance: How Far Is Far Enough?

Googles Pixel Search Bar Update Leaves Users Frustrated

Google’s Pixel Search Bar Update Leaves Users Frustrated

What Are Pakistanis Watching On Netflix Inside The Streaming Frenzy

What Are Pakistanis Watching on Netflix in June 2025, And Should You?

Nothing Phone 3 Leak Teases Flagship Specs Before Launch

Nothing Phone 3 Leak Teases Flagship Specs Before Launch

Govt Issues Advisory On Cisco Ise Cloud Vulnerability

Govt Issues Advisory on Cisco ISE Cloud Vulnerability

Metal Repairs Itself In Groundbreaking Experiment Surprising Scientists

Scientists Baffled as Metal Repairs Itself in Revolutionary Experiment

Revolutionary Telescope Unveils First Stunning Images Of The Cosmos

Revolutionary Telescope unveils first stunning images of the Cosmos

Global Airlines Mull Middle East Flight Cancellations After Us Strikes

Global Airlines Mull Middle East Flight Cancellations After US Strikes