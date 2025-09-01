The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication will review the Jazz audit report on Tuesday, which claims the telecom operator overcharged mobile users by Rs6.58 billion. The committee will also examine spectrum disputes, illegal usage cases, and matters related to PTCL and Ufone, with Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan chairing the session.

According to the agenda, the Senate committee will hear a detailed briefing from the Chairman Frequency Allocation Board on measures being taken for spectrum auctions. The Attorney General of Pakistan, Chairman PEMRA, and Chairman PTA will also update the members on progress in vacating LDIFLL stay orders that have delayed auctions.

In addition to the Jazz audit report, the panel will receive a joint briefing from PSEB, PTA, and the Director General of NCCIA on the number of call centers and software houses in the country. This update will include details of revenue generated, current registrations, monitoring mechanisms, and actions taken against cyber fraudsters, along with future preventive measures.

The Chairman PTA and the Auditor General of Pakistan will present findings of the Jazz audit report, which alleged that the operator charged users an extra Rs6.58 billion while maintaining authority to increase tariffs by 15 percent quarterly. The committee is expected to question PTA on measures taken to protect consumer rights in such cases.

Other agenda items include a briefing from PTA on the capital expenditure of telecom operators over the last three years, steps to ensure service quality, and the results of service quality surveys during the same period.

The committee will also review litigation concerning spectrum occupied by Sun TV, the status of spectrum under illegal use by China Mobile, and updates on the last audit of PTCL along with details of Ufone’s Board of Directors.