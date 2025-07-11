Pakistani gamers just scored a massive loot drop. Steam has unleashed a surprise giveaway featuring four premium PC games absolutely free as part of Slitherine’s 25th anniversary promotion. The good part? Once you claim them, they’re yours to keep for life.

This epic bundle includes three high-end strategy games worth a whopping $150 (over PKR 40,000) in total. Plus a hidden indie gem that’s rocking a 96% positive rating on Steam.

Topping the list is Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, a 2017 tactical space warfare game, is free for the first time on Steam until July 17, 2025, with a base price of $39.99 (~PKR 3,515–4,200 regionally). It holds an 86% “Very Positive” rating from 2,463 reviews. Pakistani players can snag it right now because there is no region locks, so no excuses.

Next up is Fantasy General II, a turn-based fantasy battle simulator from 2019. Worth $80, it’s likely part of a full bundle deal and holds a solid 81% positive rating. For a standalone, you could get it for $40, but not after the Slitherine discounts.

Right behind it is Field of Glory II: Medieval, a 2021 tactics title steeped in historical warfare. Originally $30 (PKR 1,500–1,800), it’s now completely free. Skeptics might feel inclined to playing this one as it has a 85% rating on Steam.

Sure, it’s only $2, but Caribbean Crashers comes in hot with a 96% approval rating. This indie sleeper hit is perfect for casual players or a quick gaming fix between epic campaigns.

This is your chance to build an elite game library without spending a single rupee. Just log into your Steam account, visit the Steam Store, and hit “Add to Library” before the July 17 deadline.

Once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours forever. No hidden fees, and no trial periods. Just permanent access to four incredible PC games for Pakistani gamers to enjoy this summer!

But act fast: Steam deals vanish without warning. And PTA restrictions are also possible. However no current blocks affect these titles, though users should stay vigilant.