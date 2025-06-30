By AbdulWasay ⏐ 11 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan’s gamers have officially entered wallet meltdown mode as the Steam summer sale Pakistan roars to life with discounts so massive, even your backlog is sweating. From June 26 to July 10, 2025, Valve’s mega sale is serving up up to 95% off on hundreds of titles. Yes, 95%. Forget your electricity bill: GTA V Enhanced Edition is basically free now.

From AAA epics to pixelated indie heartbreakers, gamers from Karachi to Quetta are panic-buying like their life depends on it. And honestly, it kind of does.

Big Names, Small Prices

GTA V Enhanced Edition slices in at 50% off, bringing the iconic open-world classic to around $15 
Starfield plunges by 40%, giving fans a cosmic adventure for much less 
Dragon’s Dogma II is 43% off, and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition receives a hefty 48% cut 
Resident Evil 4 Remake, Diablo 4, Baldur’s Gate 3, Forza Motorsport, The Witcher 3, and XCOM 2 are also deeply discounted, with cuts ranging from 45–95%

And this is not all; these are just the big leagues. On the other hand, Reddit is in chaos: One user casually admitted, “I accidentally spent $300.” Another called the deals “financial terrorism.” Steam has weaponized savings, and we’re loving every second.

Pakistani Gamers Are In For A Grand Time

This isn’t just a sale. It’s a cultural event. Tailored to Pakistani wallets, the pricing magic lets you buy ten games for the price of one fast food meal. Local pricing on giants like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is turning wishlist dreams into playable realities.

Even Steam Deck owners are feasting, as discounts extend to handheld-friendly titles. Add to that badges, trading cards, and time-limited bundles, and it’s less of a sale and more of a digital carnival.

Steam Summer Sale: How Can You Save Up

To ride the savings wave without completely obliterating your bank account:

  • Wishlist everything

  • Set spending limits (you won’t follow them)

  • Watch for publisher flash deals

  • Avoid adding “just one more” at checkout

Why Steam Summer Sale is Going Bonkers!

The Steam summer sale Pakistan isn’t just about games—it’s about access. It proves Pakistani gamers are a market that matters. And while many will emerge from July 10 financially broken but emotionally fulfilled, this yearly wallet purge is helping shape a thriving gaming culture in the country.

Game now, regret later.

