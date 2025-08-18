By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 18 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh Announces One Year Free Ecce Diploma For Female Teachers

The Institute of Early Childhood Education & Development (IECED), in collaboration with the School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, has announced admissions for a one-year diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) under a 100% scholarship program.

Expanding Teacher Training Opportunities

This diploma program is designed as a crash course for teachers and aims to enhance skills in early childhood education. A total of 300 seats are available, equally divided among three locations: Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana.

The program carries no tuition fee and is officially accredited by the Sindh Teacher Education Development Authority (STEDA) and certified by the Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE), ensuring credibility and recognition.

ECCE

Eligibility Criteria

Admissions are open exclusively for female candidates who hold a Sindh domicile. Applicants must have completed at least Intermediate or A-Levels. Government teachers are strongly encouraged to apply, as the program directly supports professional development in the education sector.

Admission Process

The application process is simple and fully online:

  1. Register online via the provided QR code or contact number (0310-2247470).
  2. Appear for the online entrance test.
  3. Attend an interview and document verification session.

The deadline for applications is 31 August 2025.

Contact & Registration

Interested candidates can apply through the official registration form or reach out for queries at 0310-2247470 or via email at [email protected]. More details are available on ieced.edu.pk.

This initiative reflects the Sindh government’s commitment to improving teacher education and building a strong foundation for early childhood learning in the province.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

