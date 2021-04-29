Interior Sindh inches towards the Digital Age, gets high speed internet

In a groundbreaking development, high-speed broadband has become available to some of the key areas from the Interior Sindh, bridging the digital divide between the people living in these areas and the rest of the country.

The Universal Service Fund, operated by the Ministry of Information Technology, announced on Thursday the completion of a key project which has now made available High-Speed Mobile Broadband services to key areas lying in the interior of Sindh, including Matiari, Hyderabad, TandoAllahYar, TandoMuhammadKhan, Badin, and Sujawal. The services have now become available to some 2.48 million people.

The initiative to ensure the availability of fast internet to remote areas of Pakistan is in line with the Digital Pakistan vision, which is based on the country’s digital transformation. A National Broadband Policy is also under consultation as per the vision. Several projects initiated to ensure fast internet connectivity include the 60 TB submarine cable being built in collaboration with China, a Fiber optic expansion project worth Rs 2 billion, a fiber optic connectivity project in Gwadar, and 9 other Fiber Optic projects approved last month.

According to a recently released report, Pakistan’s internet quality is one of the lowest globally, ranking at the 68th position.