Gwadar officially gets fiber optic connectivity courtesy of PTCL

In a meeting with industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Executive Vice President, Abdul Zahir Achakzai informed the media that a new fiber optic cable has been laid out in the Gwadar district to provide the region with top of the line facilities which is good news for future investors.

While highlighting the importance of modern communication infrastructure requirements for industrial zones like Gwadar among others, he said, “We have already taken a number of measures to improve internet connectivity in Korangi along with the rest of the city.”



CPEC is an important investment for Pakistan and the country needs to provide faster internet to the region to run its large-scale operations smoothly. The corridor is now worth over $60 billion and PTCL is taking measures to ensure the availability of good internet infrastructure to the region

A cross-border optical fiber project worth PKR 38 billion was also approved a few weeks ago to provide a path for international connectivity through the Northern border of Pakistan with China and ensure continuous uninterrupted connectivity between the Northern and Southern borders of the country.

While talking about KATI, its president Saleemuz Zaman said, “We urge all the service providers in the area to build effective coordination with the Korangi Industrial and Trading Estate Development and Management Company (KITE-DMC) as many infrastructure projects are underway.”

Image Source: Lowy Institute

