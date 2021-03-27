Sindh government developed Google Maps & handed it to Google, claims Sindh’s IT Minister

Apparently, the Sindh government was behind the development of Google Maps and its traffic display system, rather than the MIT/Harvard graduate engineers working for Google. The Sindh province’s IT minister, Taimur Talpur, recently made the shocking claim while addressing the Sindh Assembly. He explained that Sindh’s IT ministry pioneered the red and white lines that are visible on Google maps and indicate the situation of traffic in different areas.

Here is the complete speech made by the minister:

Ma Sha Allah Sindh Govt has developed google Maps and handed over to Google Inc. Taimur Talpur Sindh IT Minister pic.twitter.com/p404RFTmP5 — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) March 26, 2021

The minister further added that Google was already taking advantage of the Sindh government’s system and encouraged the citizens of the province to do so, too.

Launched in 2005, Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google offering satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, 360° interactive panoramic views of streets, real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle, air, and public transportation. It is one of the most widely used navigation tools around the globe.

