Sindh Government launched an educational app amidst of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Education Minister of Sindh Saeed Ghani announced last week that the provincial government is all ready to launch an educational app that would be fruitful for the students studying between kindergarten and grade 5.

While addressing the press conference the educational minister of Sindh said: “The app can be downloaded on the Android devices. Through the app, students will be able to gain a real-time experience similar to what they have gained in school.”

According to the minister, the application was developed because there are very fewer chances of reopening the educational institutes as the COVID 19 pandemic is going strong and doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

In the application there is an online library with downloadable eBooks that can be used by the teachers and students. Besides that, the app also has a chat room that connects the teachers with the students. Students can also submit the assignments and participate in tests with the help of this application.

The app will be fully controlled by the Parents and they will be responsible to sign up the kids on this portal. According to the developers Sindhi will also be added on the app very soon. Saeed Ghani further added: “For the purpose, we have added over 500 teachers in the province. With time, however we will keep, adding things to it and improve the app.”

The main purpose of the app is to simulate the experience of learning. The pilot of e-class learning has already begun in the areas of Mirpur Khas. The education minister also said that it would be difficult to reach even 50% of the class strength in the beginning but as time passes by, the department will be able to gather around the students and improvise the online learning experience.

Besides that the cable operators in the region are also advised running an educational channel for the students 24/7 so that students would be able to access the classes round the clock. The higher educational authority is also thinking of accumulating FM radio for the sake of educational purposes.

The app is known as SELD Learning app by Muse and it can easily be downloaded via the Google Play store.

