Sindh govt. makes biometric verification mandatory for car buyers to combat car theft

The Sindh government is attempting to curb the intense levels of vehicle theft in the province by introducing a much-needed addition to the system of buying and selling vehicles. From now on, the sale and purchase of each vehicle will be linked with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) system, and no vehicular transaction can be completed without biometric verification.

Excise Department and NADRA have officially reached an agreement whereby car buyers will have to register their cars within a month of buying their vehicle. The transaction on both the buyer’s and seller’s end shall only be completed with biometric verification.

With regards to this development, the Director General of the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh has stated that sellers and buyers at NADRA centers will now be involved in the entire purchase process till the very end. The department will ensure biometric verification, upon which the ownership of the vehicle will be officially transferred to the buyer.

This new strategy will prove to be critical in terms of helping the government keep a record of all the cars bought and sold in the province. Moreover, authorities can now trace suspected cases whenever an investigation takes place.

This isn’t the first time a vehicular transaction is being modified to prevent malicious activities like theft. Back in January, the Sindh government made it mandatory for bike owners to install tracking devices on their bikes to prevent bike theft and related crimes.

