Softbeats successfully conducted a Webinar on “Budgeting & Reporting using Enterprise Resource Planning Software” with Live Demonstration of GLUON ERP

Continuing the series of skill development initiatives of professionals as well as students, Softbeats PVT Ltd organized another successful session on “Budgeting & Reporting with Enterprise Resource Planning Software” on June 23rd 2020.

Professionals of different companies and students of Finance from all over the country participated in the session. Session was inaugurated from the recitation of Holy Quran by Usman Ali Khan, Manager Human Resource Softbeats Pvt Ltd, and was moderated by Ms Fakiha Ali – Manager Marketing Softbeats Pvt Ltd.

The speakers were Muhammad Amir Awan – Manager Sales Softbeats Pvt Ltd, Mr. Saleem Zia – Director Sales & Marketing Softbeats Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sajjad Hussain Shah – Chief Financial Officer, CHT Pakistan (Private) Limited and Mr Mr. Emran Khan – Accounts & Credit Control Manager (Bangladesh) , TUV Austria Bureau of Inspection & Certification (Pvt) Ltd.

All the speakers discussed and shared experience of making budgetary decisions before and after implementation of ERP software. The session covered introduction to ERP, role of ERP in key Decisions in the lockdown, selection of good ERP systems and Live Demonstration of Gluon ERP finance Module and reports Generation by the system.

In the end Ms Fakiha Ali – Manager Marketing Softbeats Pvt Ltd appreciated the managerial and executive participation from 40+ organizations from all over the country & across the border and paid a vote of thanks to honorable speakers of the session. E – certificates were provided to all the participants of the Webinar.

Soft beats Pvt Ltd is planning to organize panel discussion on Role of ERP Software & Crises Management during the Covid 19 July 2020. Date & time will be announced on the Softbeats / Gluon ERP social pages soon.

