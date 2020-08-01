Sony plans to enter the auto industry, currently testing a self-driving electric car

At this point in time, it shouldn’t be surprising that an electronics manufacturer with no prior affiliation to automobiles is trying to come up with a futuristic vehicle. Tech giants have been diversifying their portfolio of offerings, and Sony is simply the latest to join the growing bandwagon. However, that does not stop us from pondering the inevitable: how does a company best known for its gaming console find success with a self-driving electric car?

At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Sony intrigued the world by showcasing its Vision-S sedan, a fully electric concept car designed in collaboration with automotive manufacturers such as Magna International, Continental AG, Elektrobit, and Benteler/Bosch.

Unsurprisingly, the car is brimming with technological innovations. It is completely automized, thanks to features such as Sony’s always-on connectivity with a total of 33 sensors and a COS-MOS, solid-state LiDAR sensors, radar, and time-of-flight cameras.

The Vision-S comprises an all-electric drivetrain, with 200kW dual electric motors that are part of an all-wheel drive system. This is in fact responsible for giving the car an impressive acceleration of 0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds, along with a top speed of 149 mph.

The interior is just as futuristic as one might expect. The stand-out feature is a panoramic touchscreen dashboard linked to Sony’s 360 Reality Audio that gives you a truly immersive experience while driving. The white leather aesthetic of the interior completes the look.

Funnily enough, there have been reports suggesting that Sony didn’t even initially intend to reveal the car to the public. However, given all the hype surrounding it, it has become clear that Sony is now going to work on an actual prototype that we can expect to hit the roads fairly soon, according to Engadget.

You can check out Sony’s official reveal of the Vision-S sedan here.

