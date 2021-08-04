S&P Global Foundation Announces US$150,000 in Funds to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts in Pakistan

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that the S&P Global Foundation, the Company’s charitable giving arm, has allocated a grant of USD$150,000 (PKR 2,45,16,465) to Akhuwat in support of the local response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will assist in efforts to:

Provide medical assistance to hospitals with inadequate resources, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks to be used by frontline health workers

Distribute ration packages to more than 3,800 households adversely impacted by the pandemic

Supply more than 1,000 free COVID-19 testing kits to low-income and vulnerable communities

“We are proud to be one of the companies that provided funding and donated much-needed resources to help local communities during this challenging period,” said Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan. “This is the second year that the S&P Global Foundation has supported the Akhuwat Corona Imdadi Fund. This year’s grant is triple that of the US$50,000 last year, in an effort to provide more relief and assistance with the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.”

Both the 2020 and 2021 grants will be disbursed through partner organization Give2Asia.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated levels of poverty in underprivileged communities across the world, Pakistan’s case is no different. At Akhuwat our mission is to provide the necessary support to thousands of families affected by the pandemic and support them in these unprecedented times. We are truly grateful for S&P Global’s longstanding support to help us serve those most adversely impacted by the pandemic and hope to further strengthen this partnership in the future.” Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder & Executive Director, Akhuwat.

The S&P Global Foundation is committed to supporting disaster relief and resilience efforts as the global health crisis continue to develop. S&P Global also encourages its employees to make an impact through their donations. The Company will match contributions made to eligible NGOs dollar-for-dollar through its Matching Gift Program to amplify efforts in support of global COVID-19 response.