Standard Chartered contributes the largest Urban Forest in Karachi

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Ltd. (SCBPL) in collaboration with Sindh Radiant Organization (SRO) plants 40,000 trees at the Clifton Urban Forest. The tree plantation was conducted with the support of volunteers from the Bank. This initiative is in line with the Banks efforts towards reducing carbon footprint and conservation of wildlife and biodiversity. The chief guest at the occasion was Mr. Ismail Rahoo, Minister Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development.

Commenting at the occasion Mr. Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said, “It is a privilege for the Bank to play our part in conserving the natural ecosystem of Karachi and contribute to positive climate action. Addressing climate change is essential for the future of our planet, for social development, and for long-term economic prosperity. It also gives me contentment to see Pakistan’s progress on climate action is being driven by the Government and its ambitious plans to change practices and cut emissions.”

He further added, “As a bank our Purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good. We have built a strong foundation in Pakistan, serving the people and businesses that drive growth and we are taking a stand on key issues including climate change, lifting economic participation and globalisation.”

This initiative is aligned to the Group targets to reach net zero carbon emissions from financed activity by 2050 and the plan is well set out to cut financed emissions, mobilise capital and accelerate climate solutions. Green and transition finance, helping clients on a path to net zero while maximising the benefits for people and communities is what SCBPL strives to do in Pakistan.

Sindh Radiant Organization (SRO), is an NGO which has developed an urban forest in collaboration with the Government of Sindh which is known as “Clifton Urban Forest” at Marine Promenade area of Karachi and SCBPL is privileged to be associated with it. Mr Masood Lohar, the founder of the forest thanked SCBL for the support.