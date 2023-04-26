Super Chat – An AI Chatbot that Will Allow You to Talk to Fictional Characters

Backed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Superchat is created by Gorilla Technologies and will allow users to interact with their favorite characters from history, literature and fictional movies

Have you ever read a book and thought about meeting its characters in real life? Or Have you ever been so inspired by a movie character that you wanted to talk to them? Well, thanks to artificial intelligence, your wishes can soon be fulfilled.

Superchat, a unique and fun AI based application is now enabling its users to talk to fictional characters from history, literature or even movies.

Backed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Superchat is created by Gorilla Technologies and the application can do more than just letting people talk to fictional characters. This AI Chatbot, like many other AI chatbots, can help its users with daily tasks such as writing emails, answering questions and even giving legal opinions.

Gorilla Technologies have made this AI application look similar to a messaging application thus offering a more calm and trusting environment for its users.

Once signed up on Superchat, users can select between thousands of fictional and historical characters, some famous names include; Thor, Cinderella, and Shakespeare.

While most of these characters are available for free, more popular characters can only be unlocked after you pay a 383 PKR weekly subscription fee for the application.

Superchat is currently up for downloading on both the Google Playstore and the Apple Store.

Read more:

Google Meet Now Has Full HD Video Options for Google One Subscribers