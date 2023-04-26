Google Meet Now Has Full HD Video Options for Google One Subscribers

The Google Meet 1080p video option will be available for Google Workspace paid users and Google One subscribers that have a storage plan of 2TB or larger

Google has announced that both paid users on Google Workspace and Google One subscribers will now have a 1080p video option on Google Meet thus making their online meetings look a lot more clear and seamless.

This feature will only be available to these users when they are using Google Meet on the web and users will have to use 1080p or cameras of even higher quality to actually be able to stream a 1080p video.

According to Google, this feature will only be available for business accounts thus if you are someone that uses a personal Google account with a 2TB Google One subscription, you might not be able to enjoy this feature.

Eligible users that want to try or use this new 1080p feature can simply go to their Google Meet settings and set their video quality to 1080p. Google has set this feature to be off by default, but users will get a pop up notification to turn it on before they join any meeting.

Google Workspace users signed up for any paid plan including the Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus etc can have this feature.

As hybrid and work from home culture strengthens at companies around the world, video-communication services such as Google Meet are releasing newer and more effective features.

Just a few days ago, Google released another Meet feature that allowed users to turn off the video feed of any participant in the meeting.

