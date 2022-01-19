Supernet Pakistan and Avara announce the award of PKR 250 million worth project within a multi-million dollar long-term program

Supernet Limited (“Supernet”) announced today that they, in conjunction with their Australian technology partner Avara Technologies Pty Ltd (“Avara”) have been awarded a new project worth approximately PKR 250 million within a long-term program that they were awarded in 2021 by a major Pakistani customer.

The new project valued at approximately PKR 250 million constitutes Phase 3 of the program for the supply of multiservice multiplexers and associated operations, maintenance, warranty, and support services. The program includes the establishment of a repair facility in Pakistan and the transfer of knowledge through an expansive training program enabling in-country engineers and technicians to rectify faults throughout the equipment’s lifecycle.

Avara’s DynaFlex product family is a flexible, fully-featured, access multiplexer with powerful cross-connect and protection capabilities. With the ability to handle a wide range of interfaces like POTS, SCADA, Ethernet, Serial Data, and Tele-Protection, the DynaFlex platform is an ideal choice for transporting mission-critical TDM services over PDH, SDH, Ethernet, or MPLS-TP packet-based interfaces. DynaFlex offers a broad range of hot-pluggable channel cards to complement a range of physical interfaces in a modular manner.

In 2021 Supernet and Avara successfully delivered in time the first batch of DynaFlex multiplexers under Phase 1 of the program despite supply chain and logistics challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery for Phase 2 is under implementation with the newly awarded Phase 3 expected to reach completion towards the tail end of 2022.

Ali Akhtar. Supernet’s Head of BU, Telecoms & Defense, and Lasha Aponso, CEO, Avara jointly stated,