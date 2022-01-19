Supernet Pakistan and Avara announce the award of PKR 250 million worth project within a multi-million dollar long-term program

Supernet Limited (“Supernet”) announced today that they, in conjunction with their Australian technology partner Avara Technologies Pty Ltd (“Avara”) have been awarded a new project worth approximately PKR 250 million within a long-term program that they were awarded in 2021 by a major Pakistani customer.
The new project valued at approximately PKR 250 million constitutes Phase 3 of the program for the supply of multiservice multiplexers and associated operations, maintenance, warranty, and support services. The program includes the establishment of a repair facility in Pakistan and the transfer of knowledge through an expansive training program enabling in-country engineers and technicians to rectify faults throughout the equipment’s lifecycle.
Avara’s DynaFlex product family is a flexible, fully-featured, access multiplexer with powerful cross-connect and protection capabilities. With the ability to handle a wide range of interfaces like POTS, SCADA, Ethernet, Serial Data, and Tele-Protection, the DynaFlex platform is an ideal choice for transporting mission-critical TDM services over PDH, SDH, Ethernet, or MPLS-TP packet-based interfaces. DynaFlex offers a broad range of hot-pluggable channel cards to complement a range of physical interfaces in a modular manner.
In 2021 Supernet and Avara successfully delivered in time the first batch of DynaFlex multiplexers under Phase 1 of the program despite supply chain and logistics challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery for Phase 2 is under implementation with the newly awarded Phase 3 expected to reach completion towards the tail end of 2022.
Ali Akhtar. Supernet’s Head of BU, Telecoms & Defense, and Lasha Aponso, CEO, Avara jointly stated,
“This is a major triumph for us right at the start of 2022 and we are thrilled to have been awarded this new project. It reaffirms the trust and satisfaction of the customers in our products and services. On the back of this victory, we’re charging full steam ahead with our plans to expand business in Pakistan.”