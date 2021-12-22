Supernet Pakistan unlocks global service offering through SatADSL’s neXat Platform

Supernet Limited (“Supernet”), Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrator and service provider, and Belgium-based SatADSL S.A. (“SatADSL”) jointly announced the signing of an agreement empowering Supernet to benefit from the global service offering opportunities via SatADSL’s neXat platform.

neXat is a cloud-based, complete OSS/BSS that enables Supernet to extend the reach of its services as well as sell and buy excess and/or unused capacity in the international market. The platform allows Supernet – whose offering to its customers was previously limited to Pakistan – to expand its business by offering services globally. Supernet can also take advantage of neXat’s eMarketplace to buy and sell managed capacity outside of their existing coverage zones, at a global scale no less, in the fastest time possible.

The partnership will also enable SatADSL to offer Ku-band services in the South Asia region.

Head of Business Unit Telecoms & Defence at Supernet Ali Akhtar said:

“Supernet through constant investments in human capital and infrastructure as well as its customer care practices is already the leading satellite communications service provider in Pakistan. With the expertise and experience that we have, it is past due that we make a serious effort to expanding our presence internationally. With neXat we see a viable path to achieving this. We look forward to the support from SatADSL in helping us achieve this goal.”

Senior Vice President – APAC at SatADSL Rajeev Nair said: