Suspension Of Mobile Broadband: Telecom Operators Bear Massive Revenue Loss

The immediate suspension of mobile broadband service caused a significant loss to the Telecommunication sector. It devastated the economy, resulting in heavy losses in the telecom sector, the government, and individuals.

According to the sources, the telecom sector faced an estimated revenue loss of nearly Rs. 820 million, while the government has lost around Rs.287 million in tax revenue.

In addition, the immediate action taken by the Interior Ministry caused a significant loss. To almost every mobile network in the country. It was a massive decline for the government also in terms of revenue.

Telcos Faced A Major Revenue Loss

According to the reports and analysis, the telecom sector has faced a massive loss of nearly Rs.820 million. Indeed, this was a huge blow to the telecom industry, which is already in trouble and facing tough competition and shrinking margins.

Whereas the suspension of mobile broadband services has weakened the position of Pakistan’s telecom sector and caused significant financial losses.

Loss Of Revenue For The Government

As the news of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan’s Arrest arrived, the PTI leaders instructed the team workers to come out and protest. Whereas the Interior Ministry passed orders to suspend all mobile network services, including social media platforms.

In contrast, the government of Pakistan also faced a significant loss of revenue due to the suspension of broadband services across Pakistan.

Sources reported that the government had lost Rs. 28 million in tax revenue as the telecom sector plays a significant role in any country’s economy. Any disruptions in its operations can substantially impact the government’s financial conditions.

Significant Loss Faced By Many Companies

Additionally, individuals and officials who depend on digital service apps like Careem, InDrive, Foodpanda, and others suffer a significant daily loss. In comparison, digital payments have come to a standstill.

The suspension and disruptions have caused widespread hardship and inconvenience to the forces mandating the immediate attention of the concerned authorities to activate the services again.

Due to this reason, people were unable to carry out their day-to-day operations and transactions.

As per the sources, not only did the government and telecom sector face the issue, but it caused losses to consumers also. Customers who subscribe to daily bundles using data are also on the losing side; due to the data service suspension, users cannot activate any bundles.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz Telecom, said, “shutting down the internet is not a solution to anything as it creates more problems than it solves.” In addition, he also noted that “for almost 24 hours ,125 million Pakistanis have been without mobile internet: a critical tool in emergencies and productivity.”

Moreover, Aamir stressed that the devastating effect on Pakistan’s economy is quantifiable, but the inconvenience people face is incalculable.

Government officials and authorities must take immediate action to resume data services. Mobile users across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, reported service disruption on all leading mobile networks in the country.

