Zoom Gets Licence to Provide Telecom Services in India

The ZVC India, a daughter company to Zoom Video Communications has received a unified licence with access to pan India, NLD (National Long Distance), and ILD (International Long Distance) from the Government of India

American communication technology company ‘Zoom’ has announced that it has secured a pan-India telecom licence enabling the video conferencing company to offer telecom services in India.

Up until now, Zoom has only offered video and voice conferencing services through its mobile and web applications thus this will be the first time the company ventures into the telecommunication business.

“ZVC India, parent firm Zoom Video Communications, Inc, has received the Unified Licence with Access – pan India, NLD National Long Distance, and ILD – International Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India,” said the company in its recent statement.

So does this mean that Zoom will now compete with Indian telecom giants such as Jio? Well no, Zoom has acquired this telecom licence to offer a cloud based private branch exchange (PBX) service named the ‘Zoom Phone’ to Multinational corporations operating in India.

A private branch exchange service or a PBX is a business telephone system that is used by massive organisations to manage internal communication and make external calls, it includes several other features such as voice mail, call routing and conferencing etc.

The ‘Zoom Phone’, which is also a PBX service created by Zoom, is built on the cloud and will work towards helping Indian MNCs to have a single communication platform for their massive global workforce.

“With Zoom Phone, India businesses and MNCs can support flexible work environments, foster greater collaboration among employees and elevate the customer experience,” said Sameer Raje, the ZVC general manager and head for India and SAARC.

According to details, the Zoom Phone contains tons of features including intelligent call routing, auto attendants, interactive voice response, shared line appearance, call queuing, call analytics, voicemail, recordings and transcriptions and even a desktop/mobile app experience built specifically for business users.

