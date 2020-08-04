Telenor Pakistan & Microsoft Student Partners Bring Another Exciting Opportunity for Design Enthusiasts with the Digital Design Roadshow

Microsoft Student Partners – Islamabad and Telenor Pakistan have collaborated to conduct a Digital Design Roadshow online from 6th August to 15th August 2020, helping participants dive into the world of design. The roadshow will bring in expert speakers from Telenor Pakistan, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, KeepTruckin, IBM and more, for a series of workshops focusing on inculcating UI/UX design and research skills, enabling the participants to design digital solutions, while addressing modern-day problems.

The roadshow consists of seven workshops and will conclude with a panel talk from the top leaders from the UI/UX industry. The main idea behind this roadshow is to empower the masses to learn career-oriented skills, get familiar with UI/UX design tools, and take the next step in the design industry to stay ahead of the curve.

Each of the seven workshops will brief participants about the relevant UI/UX subject and instil core skills like research, prototyping, and more, which can help them gain a better perspective regarding the enduser for which they are making the product. Upon completion of the roadshow, participants will receive official certification.

Registrations for the roadshow are open right now, and is completely free for students and professionals alike to attend. The roadshow will start from 6th August to 15th August.

How to register?

Click here to register for the roadshow and if you need more details about the speakers or event schedules, check out their event page on Facebook by clicking here.

About Microsoft Student Partners – Islamabad

Microsoft Student Partners – Islamabad or MSP Islamabad is Pakistan’s city wise chapter powered by Microsoft that empowers the masses through leveraging the latest technological trends.

