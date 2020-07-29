Telenor Pakistan offers subsidized internet bundle to enable DigiSkill trainees in their learning journey

Enabling the youth by connecting them to what matters most, Telenor Pakistan has joined hands with Ministry of Information & Technology (MoIT) and Virtual University (VU) to introduce subsidized internet packages for students of DigiSkills Program. DigiSkills is an online training program that seeks to empower the youth with skills that are in-demand. The collaboration will enable the students to ‘learn and earn’ in the freelance market.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country, Telenor Pakistan feels strongly about creating ease of access for e-education and enabling students to capitalize on the opportunities to continue their learning journey. Telenor Pakistan’s collaboration with the program means that students can have easy access to internet to continue their learning journey.

“With increased focus on online mediums of learning and digital education, Telenor Pakistan has stepped forward to provide subsidized access to DigiSkills online resources to ensure that the students’ learning curve keeps growing.” said Kamal Ahmed, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Telenor Pakistan. “Online learning opens up a world of opportunities from the comfort and safety of home. By ensuring affordable access to the DigiSkills platform, we are enabling the country’s youth to get on with the new norm and help establish a digital economy.”

Telenor Pakistan subscribers who are enrolled in DigiSkills program can subscribe to this special internet bundle through a voucher containing electronic codes and strings that will be sent by DigiSkills.pk.

“DigiSkills.pk is a landmark national level program that is enabling our youth and masses to learn and earn online. Not only it is aligned with the government’s vision of creating livelihood opportunities, but it is also enhancing Pakistan’s digital economy. It is heartening to see responsible corporates like Telenor Pakistan joining hands with us in our journey towards a prosperous digital Pakistan,” said Dr. Zafar M. Alvi, Project Director, DigiSkills.

During this time, with an increase in focus on e-learning opportunities, Telenor Pakistan has remained at the forefront not only to provide access to these means but it has also actively contributed towards developing the online education ecosystem through strategic partnerships to promote skills for a digital future. Earlier Telenor Pakistan has also provided 1,000 free LinkedIn learning licenses to eligible individuals who are on the lookout for a job to help them up-skill and grow in their relevant fields.

For details on how to sign up for DigiSkills Program, please click here: https://digiskills.pk/default.aspx

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk