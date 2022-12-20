Tesla Pi Mobile:Price:Features:Specifications:Launch Date And How To Buy Online?

Tesla is bringing something new to the mobile market. The new gadget has a lot of updating things for its users. Tesla is getting its mobile in the market. Tesla mobile will have high regulations, which means that a person can access the network in forests and mountains. The reason is that Tesla mobile get a network from the satellite.

Tesla Pi Mobile runs the Tesla operating system and contains a 6.7-inch IPS LCD. The mobile has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It has a 500mAh battery, which enables a user to use it for longer. In the given battery span, a user can easily play games, listen to music, watch films, and perform any activity.

Tesla, an automaker company, announces to bring a new smartphone to the world of the mobile market. The company named it “Tesla Pi 5G Phone 2022”. You can quickly get it in four colors: Mocha Brown, Black, Polished Blue and Pink Gold.

The new Tesla Pi is an excellent blend of design, functionality, specifications and features. The gadget is rumored to go on sale in the USA on December 21, 2022, at an expected rate of Rs 201812.02/-.

Tesla Pi Phone Details

Launch Date December 21, 2022 (Expected) Price In Pakistan 201812.03 Brand Tesla Model Tesla Pi Operating System Tesla OS Custom Ui Realme UI Sim Slots Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network 5G : Available 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available Category Tech Official Site Tesla.com16

Here we are bringing an overview of the Tesla Pi 5G 2022 smartphone. Here you can find the specifications, features, Price, and its releasing date.

Tesla Pi is one of the latest mobile phones in the world. The new mobile phone comes with 5G technology with a high-resolution display capacity.

Tesla Pi Features

According to the company, the mobile has various improvements and excellent features. The gadget can efficiently work in woods and mountains, per the company. Most crucially, the phone will be able to connect to a satellite network. If you want to download something, it allows you to download it very rapidly. Consequently, the Tesla smartphone will have a download speed of 150 MBPS to 200 MBPS.

Tesla Pi Display

Tesla Pi has a display of 6.67 inches super AMOLED display screen. Tesla Pi Mobile phone has a 4k resolution. Moreover, it is secured by Corning Gorilla glass.

Tesla Model Pi Storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 5G smartphone has a chipset processor that powers it. In addition, the Tesla Pi Mobile phone is available on Android 12. The incredible technology comes with 6/12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. It has a capacity of two SIM cards. Both cards can support GSM, 3G, HSPA+, LTE and 5G technology.

Tesla Pi Battery And Charging

The new Tesla Pi smartphone has a big 7100 mAh battery cell that supports fast charging. Its large battery size ensures that it will run more extensively. Furthermore, the Tesla gadget will be compatible with all 5G network technologies.

Tesla Pi Model Camera

The camera contains high-quality optics and has different lens configurations. It has a quad-camera system on the back. On the rear are 108 MP+ 32 MP+ 16 MP+ 5 MP sensors with 200X space zoom capabilities. On the other hand, it sports a 64 MP selfie lens.

Tesla Pi Phone Specifications

It has attractive features. Tesla Pi Mobile has a 6.7-inch display screen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and three rear cameras. In addition, it has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 16 GB RAM. It is made up of glass and metal bulky at 208 grams.

It has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2778×1284. The smartphone is ideal for gamers, photographers and for the ones who want to manage to multitask.

Here we are bringing the latest specifications and features revealed by Tesla up till now.

Basic Details

Brand Tesla Model Pi Category Smartphone Status Rumor Launch Date December 21, 2022

Network Connection

Network Type GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G Network YES 3G Network YES 4G Network YES 5G Network YES Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps GPRS YES

Body

Weight 240 g SIM Card eSIM Colors Black, etc Build front Gorilla Glass, back Gorilla Glass, stainless steel frame Protection Corning Gorilla glass Features IP68 dust/water resistant – up to 6m for 30 mins

Display

Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Ratio 19.5:9 ratio Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels Pixel Density 458 ppi Multitouch YES Display Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Refresh Rate 120Hz Features HDR10

Dolby Vision

1000 nits (typ)

1600 nits (peak)

Connectivity

Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Wi-fi Hotspot YES FM Radio NP USB USB Type C OTG NO GPS YES NFC YES

Multimedia

Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack NO Microphone Active noise cancellation with a dedicated mic Alert Types Vibration, ringtone

Hardware

GPU Tesla GPU Chipset Tesla processor RAM 8/12 GB Internal Storage 256/512 GB Memory Slot NO Version 8/256GB, 8/512GB, 12/512GB Storage Type NVME

The Rating

In a survey, the experts have given their ratings which are as follows:

Display 9/10

Design 8/10

Camera 9/10

Gaming 10/10

Usability 10/10

Performance 9/10

Features 9/10

Tesla Pi Launch Date

According to the company, Tesla is ready to release its new Tesla Pi Mobile phone. The company has revealed the date, i.e. December 21, 2022 (expected) in the USA. As soon as people knew about its launch date, they searched on Google for when the Tesla Pi Mobile Phone will be published.

The company said the Tesla mobile phone would reach the market in December. Moreover, the company also said that the release date might be delayed due to feature upgrades Or company issues.

Tesla Pi 5G Mobile Price

The company still needs to release the cost of the new smartphone. The new Tesla Pi smartphone is priced beginning at approximately 201,812.02/-

Undoubtedly, the smartphone is compelling and full of new features and is expected to be one of the most popular smartphones.

How To Buy Tesla Mobile Online?

The Tesla Pi smartphone is a high-end phone with excellent features and specifications. However, here we are bringing the steps to buy it online:

Visit the official website www.tesla.com

Then move to the find section

Choose in the RAM and ROM section

Fill in the address

Click on the “pay mode” option

Now ‘order the product.’

Tesla Pi Mobile Review

According to one of the user, the phone’s screen has the best visibility and a long-lasting battery back-up. Its elegant appearance makes it more attractive and perfect for usage with a primary camera and a high-quality front camera.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the phone has all the new attractive features and specifications. Additionally, it is available in different colors. The phone is ideal if you want an attractive and powerful smartphone.

