Tesla Pi Mobile:Price:Features:Specifications:Launch Date And How To Buy Online?

Tesla is bringing something new to the mobile market. The new gadget has a lot of updating things for its users. Tesla is getting its mobile in the market. Tesla mobile will have high regulations, which means that a person can access the network in forests and mountains. The reason is that Tesla mobile get a network from the satellite.
Tesla Pi Mobile runs the Tesla operating system and contains a 6.7-inch IPS LCD. The mobile has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It has a 500mAh battery, which enables a user to use it for longer. In the given battery span, a user can easily play games, listen to music, watch films, and perform any activity.
Tesla Pi Mobile
Tesla, an automaker company, announces to bring a new smartphone to the world of the mobile market. The company named it “Tesla Pi 5G Phone 2022”. You can quickly get it in four colors: Mocha Brown, Black, Polished Blue and Pink Gold.
The new Tesla Pi is an excellent blend of design, functionality, specifications and features. The gadget is rumored to go on sale in the USA on December 21, 2022, at an expected rate of Rs 201812.02/-.
Tesla Pi Phone Details
|Launch Date
|December 21, 2022 (Expected)
|Price In Pakistan
|201812.03
|Brand
|Tesla
|Model
|Tesla Pi
|Operating System
|Tesla OS
|Custom Ui
|Realme UI
|Sim Slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network
|5G : Available 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
|Category
|Tech
|Official Site
|Tesla.com16
Here we are bringing an overview of the Tesla Pi 5G 2022 smartphone. Here you can find the specifications, features, Price, and its releasing date.
Tesla Pi is one of the latest mobile phones in the world. The new mobile phone comes with 5G technology with a high-resolution display capacity.
Tesla Pi Features
According to the company, the mobile has various improvements and excellent features. The gadget can efficiently work in woods and mountains, per the company. Most crucially, the phone will be able to connect to a satellite network. If you want to download something, it allows you to download it very rapidly. Consequently, the Tesla smartphone will have a download speed of 150 MBPS to 200 MBPS.
Tesla Pi Display
Tesla Pi has a display of 6.67 inches super AMOLED display screen. Tesla Pi Mobile phone has a 4k resolution. Moreover, it is secured by Corning Gorilla glass.
Tesla Model Pi Storage
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 5G smartphone has a chipset processor that powers it. In addition, the Tesla Pi Mobile phone is available on Android 12. The incredible technology comes with 6/12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. It has a capacity of two SIM cards. Both cards can support GSM, 3G, HSPA+, LTE and 5G technology.
Tesla Pi Battery And Charging
The new Tesla Pi smartphone has a big 7100 mAh battery cell that supports fast charging. Its large battery size ensures that it will run more extensively. Furthermore, the Tesla gadget will be compatible with all 5G network technologies.
Tesla Pi Model Camera
The camera contains high-quality optics and has different lens configurations. It has a quad-camera system on the back. On the rear are 108 MP+ 32 MP+ 16 MP+ 5 MP sensors with 200X space zoom capabilities. On the other hand, it sports a 64 MP selfie lens.
Tesla Pi Phone Specifications
It has attractive features. Tesla Pi Mobile has a 6.7-inch display screen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and three rear cameras. In addition, it has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 16 GB RAM. It is made up of glass and metal bulky at 208 grams.
It has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2778×1284. The smartphone is ideal for gamers, photographers and for the ones who want to manage to multitask.
Here we are bringing the latest specifications and features revealed by Tesla up till now.
Basic Details
|Brand
|Tesla
|Model
|Pi
|Category
|Smartphone
|Status
|Rumor
|Launch Date
|December 21, 2022
- Network Connection
|Network Type
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G Network
|YES
|3G Network
|YES
|4G Network
|YES
|5G Network
|YES
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|GPRS
|YES
- Body
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM Card
|eSIM
|Colors
|Black, etc
|Build
|front Gorilla Glass, back Gorilla Glass, stainless steel frame
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla glass
|Features
|IP68 dust/water resistant – up to 6m for 30 mins
- Display
|Display Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Ratio
|19.5:9 ratio
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Pixel Density
|458 ppi
|Multitouch
|YES
|Display Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|Features
|HDR10
Dolby Vision
1000 nits (typ)
1600 nits (peak)
- Connectivity
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Wi-fi Hotspot
|YES
|FM Radio
|NP
|USB
|USB Type C
|OTG
|NO
|GPS
|YES
|NFC
|YES
- Multimedia
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|NO
|Microphone
|Active noise cancellation with a dedicated mic
|Alert Types
|Vibration, ringtone
- Hardware
|GPU
|Tesla GPU
|Chipset
|Tesla processor
|RAM
|8/12 GB
|Internal Storage
|256/512 GB
|Memory Slot
|NO
|Version
|8/256GB, 8/512GB, 12/512GB
|Storage Type
|NVME
The Rating
In a survey, the experts have given their ratings which are as follows:
- Display 9/10
- Design 8/10
- Camera 9/10
- Gaming 10/10
- Usability 10/10
- Performance 9/10
- Features 9/10
Tesla Pi Launch Date
According to the company, Tesla is ready to release its new Tesla Pi Mobile phone. The company has revealed the date, i.e. December 21, 2022 (expected) in the USA. As soon as people knew about its launch date, they searched on Google for when the Tesla Pi Mobile Phone will be published.
The company said the Tesla mobile phone would reach the market in December. Moreover, the company also said that the release date might be delayed due to feature upgrades Or company issues.
Tesla Pi 5G Mobile Price
The company still needs to release the cost of the new smartphone. The new Tesla Pi smartphone is priced beginning at approximately 201,812.02/-
Undoubtedly, the smartphone is compelling and full of new features and is expected to be one of the most popular smartphones.
How To Buy Tesla Mobile Online?
The Tesla Pi smartphone is a high-end phone with excellent features and specifications. However, here we are bringing the steps to buy it online:
- Visit the official website www.tesla.com
- Then move to the find section
- Choose in the RAM and ROM section
- Fill in the address
- Click on the “pay mode” option
- Now ‘order the product.’
Tesla Pi Mobile Review
According to one of the user, the phone’s screen has the best visibility and a long-lasting battery back-up. Its elegant appearance makes it more attractive and perfect for usage with a primary camera and a high-quality front camera.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the phone has all the new attractive features and specifications. Additionally, it is available in different colors. The phone is ideal if you want an attractive and powerful smartphone.
