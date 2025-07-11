By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tesla To Add Grok Chatbot In Robotaxis Despite User Backlash

Elon Musk is once again lighting up headlines. Tesla has officially started integrating its controversial Grok chatbot into robotaxis, even as the AI faces global backlash for previous hate-filled responses. The rollout comes alongside Tesla’s aggressive expansion of its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin and plans to hit the streets of San Francisco and Phoenix soon.

Grok, developed by Musk’s AI startup xAI, will be embedded in Tesla vehicles as early as next week. That means passengers may soon be chatting with Grok during their rides, turning every Tesla robotaxi into an on-wheels AI assistant, or possibly a liability on four wheels.

Grok Chatbots In-Car Assistant

Grok recently made headlines for producing antisemitic and white nationalist responses. Its developers had to halt and retrain the model, but now Tesla is forging ahead with full integration. Musk’s vision is a future where Tesla, xAI, and the social platform X work in perfect sync, powered by conversational AI and autonomous mobility.

But safety watchdogs aren’t sold. Critics warn that letting Grok interact with passengers so soon after its content debacle could lead to public relations disasters or worse—real-time offensive outputs in public vehicles.

Robotaxis Are Expanding—Ready or Not

Tesla’s ride-hailing service in Austin now covers more ground than ever. Users report a mix of awe and anxiety as videos emerge showing vehicles making wrong turns, phantom braking, and slow response times. Unlike rivals using radar and LiDAR, Tesla relies solely on camera vision and neural networks, a bold move that leaves little room for error.

Despite those flaws, the company is already prepping to launch the same tech stack and Grok AI integration in San Francisco. Industry analysts say the pace is stunning, but the stakes are higher than ever.

Grok Chatbot Integration Might Be A Risky But Visionary Bet

Tesla’s decision to push Grok into the driverless mix is gutsy. Grok brings personality to robotaxis, potentially making rides feel more intelligent, responsive, and human. But it also brings unpredictability. Will Grok offer directions, dad jokes, or disastrous racist remarks? That’s still uncertain.

Legislators in Texas are urging delays until oversight laws kick in. Others warn that giving Grok a voice in public spaces so soon may violate ethical AI standards. Tesla, however, shows no sign of pumping the brakes.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

