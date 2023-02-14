Tesla Workers Unionize in NewYork for Better Pay and Job Security

Writing to the Tesla management, the workers stated that they are now unionizing with Workers United Upstate New York

Tesla workers on Tuesday announced that they are launching a new movement that aims to form a Tesla worker union to fight for labor challenges and job security problems.

To make an official announcement for the union, Tesla workers sent out a letter to the company management. The letter stated Tesla worker’s plan to unionize with Workers United Upstate New York.

“We believe unionizing will give us a voice in our workplace that we feel has been ignored to this point,” said Tesla workers in their press release

“We are only asking for a seat in the car that we helped build,” they added.

These plans to unionize, once successful, will give birth to one of Tesla’s first Labor unionization, something that the company has avoided unlike every other car maker in the US.

Tesla owner, Elon Musk is believed to be against labor unionization and has even made public comments against the acts. Back in 2018, the CEO faced severe backlash after tweeting that employees will lose their stock options if they form a union.

Alexis Hy, a Tesla employee while voicing his opinion said that “we, as workers, deserve to be able to negotiate fair labor with our employers, and there are many changes I’d love to see at Tesla for the benefit of the workers.”

Both Elon and Tesla are yet to make a public comment about the Tesla employee unionization.

