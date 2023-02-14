Musician David Guetta says AI is the Future of Music

Guetta who is a chart topping DJ says that he just created a rap song using two artificial intelligence websites

Imagine vibing to a song and suddenly someone tells you that it’s not made by a human rather an AI tool, who has prepared both the lyrics and music for this song. Sounds weird right? Well according to chart topping DJ David Guetta, this is the future of music.

Guetta claims that he recently prepared a US style rap song using just two AI websites, but he says that the track will not be released commercially.

The song was however played in a live concert, where Guetta introduced the song saying “let me introduce you to Emin-AI-em”, thus giving a clever reference to the use of AI in creating the rap song.

Surprisingly the song matched the music and delivery of Eminem, who is one of the most famous hip-hop rappers in both US and other parts of the world.

Guetta thinks that this trend of creating music through AI will go a long way since “every new music style comes from a new technology” he said.

“I’m sure the future of music is in AI. For sure. There’s no doubt. But as a tool,” said the DJ in another interview with the BBC.

In the interview, Guetta went on to explain how AI will bring progress to music.

“Probably there would be no rock ‘n’ roll if there was no electric guitar. There would be no acid house without the Roland TB-303 or the Roland TR-909 drum machine. There would be no hip-hop without the sampler,” said Guetta

“I think AI might define new musical styles. I believe that every new music style comes from a new technology,” he added.

