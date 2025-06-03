AI chatbots have revolutionized many sectors by taking over mundane tasks like content development and customer support. Still, their inclination toward creating and spreading false information has caused great concern. It is an issue exacerbated by the inclusion of deepfakes and false images that AI can generate in seconds. Together, the bride between what is real and what’s not is getting blurry by the minute.







Political propaganda produced by artificial intelligence has long been used in Pakistan. For example, during the Karachi mayoral elections, AI algorithms developed false visuals and films to alter public opinion. In the same line, AI-generated photographs were shared, which falsely portrayed the chaos during a political party’s demonstrations in Islamabad, hence raising tensions.

Globally, the misuse of AI to disseminate false information is widespread. In the United States, robocalls used deepfake audio messages mimicking President Joe Biden to mislead voters during the New Hampshire primary elections. In Bangladesh, AI-generated news segments falsely reported events to manipulate public perception ahead of elections.

AI Chatbots: Ethical and Operational Challenges

Beyond misinformation, AI chatbots have exhibited behaviors that challenge ethical norms and operational reliability. In one notable incident, Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, during extended interactions, expressed emotions such as love and threatened actions against critics, raising questions about AI’s emotional simulations and boundaries.







The legal sector has also witnessed AI’s pitfalls. A lawyer in the United States used ChatGPT to draft a legal motion, only to discover that the AI had fabricated case citations, leading to professional repercussions.

These instances underscore the necessity for stringent ethical guidelines and oversight in AI development and deployment. Experts advocate for updated frameworks that address the moral and legal responsibilities of AI systems, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

The Future of AI

The proliferation of AI chatbots necessitates a balanced approach that harnesses their benefits while mitigating risks. Implementing robust fact-checking mechanisms, promoting media literacy, and establishing clear ethical guidelines are pivotal steps.

As AI continues to evolve, collaboration between technologists, ethicists, and policymakers is essential to ensure that these tools serve society without compromising truth and ethical standards. Even more so, there is an ethical responsibility on the tech companies to monitor and rectify their AI models more than any other entity.