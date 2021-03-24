The first US president to get banned from Twitter says he won’t be back on Twitter, even if invited

Donald Trump got banned from Twitter indefinitely in the wake of the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol. However, the US president recently expressed his intention to kickstart his very own social media platform as part of his planned reemergence on social media. Despite that, it has emerged that there is one path the former president is unwilling to take: “Getting back on Twitter.”

Currently, Trump’s unwillingness is irrelevant since Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has indefinitely banned him. Still, the ex-president — known for his grudge-holding as much as for his attention-seeking — has been telling people in his circle that he is done with the site even if allowed back on it, according to a report by Politico.

“There’s not a chance in hell he gets back on Twitter. Really, I mean that” a person close to the former President said. “He gave them his business, made it the premier app for news, debates, and gossip during his presidency, and in the end, they said ‘Sayonara.’ So no, he has zero interest in rejoining.”

Questions of whether and where the 45th president will re-emerge from his social media hiatus took on more intrigue this week after senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said his boss was “two or three months” away from launching a social network of his own, while also proclaiming that this new platform would be “the hottest ticket in social media.”

However, most inside Trump’s own circle are critical of the President’s plans and believe that the effort is doomed to fail regardless of who is involved or what the ex-president’s team comes up with.

“Even if it doesn’t suck, who the hell is going to sign up?” said a former Trump campaign official. “I don’t have a ton of confidence in this.”

Source: Politico

