The iPhone 12 series does NOT support 5G with Dual SIM

A leaked listing from Apple’s Sales Web (ASW) page revealed startling information about the upcoming iPhone 12 series . As it happens, you won’t be able to use dual SIMs while utilizing 5G connectivity . In fact, 5G won’t be supported on either SIM and the connection will fall back to 4G LTE.

You can either have your regular SIM or the eSIM on 5G, but using both means you will have to do with 4G LTE speeds. While this might not sound like an urgent concern, it is certainly a problem that needs to be fixed to ensure a smooth 5G experience for dual SIM holders.

The discovery was made by Reddit user ctthrow1 on r/verizon , who managed to find the FAQ document that was only meant to be viewed by retailers and carriers. The document states: “When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn’t supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5G-supported carrier and service plan, they’ll have 5G access.”

Rumor has it that Apple will address this issue via software update before the year ends. Of course, there is still no confirmation from the Cupertino giant and it remains to be seen whether dual SIM iPhone 12 users will be satisfied, or if this will be yet another instance of the company sacrificing the interests of its consumers for what it deems best.

