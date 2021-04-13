News, Technology

The New iPad Pro Is Coming Soon But May Be Limited In Supply

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 39 sec read>

The upcoming Apple iPad Pro is said to be the highlight reel out of all the Apple products the company has introduced so far due to the MiniLED display technology.

However, according to a report by Bloomberg, the latest iPad Pro may face limitations in terms of supply at launch as the company’s suppliers are having trouble with the MiniLED display in regards to the manufacturing yield. One manufacturer has even paused production due to low resources.

Nikkei further reported that the iPad production has been delayed due to a shortage of display components. However, despite the shortage, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed that the new iPad Pro lineup is still expected to be announced later this month.

Moreover, the larger models with the higher-end display are expected to have a late shipping date. It is to be noted that the smaller models will not be using the MiniLED display technology but will include faster processing power through the M1 chip which is also present in Apple’s new Macs. The new iPads will also rock upgraded USB type C ports and enhanced cameras.

Apple iPad Pro iPad Pro 2021 supply shortage
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

LG Shares A List Of Phones Which Will Be Eligible For Android Updates

in Mobile, News
Apr 13, 2021  ·   1 min read

IT-related exports will surge to five billion dollars, Prime Minister Imran Khan informed

in News, Technology
Apr 13, 2021  ·   59 sec read

Google Docs And Sheets Faced An Outage Globally

in News, Technology
Apr 13, 2021  ·   53 sec read
Up Next: Sony Is Planning To Bring Its PlayStation Games To Smartphones, Uncharted, The Last of Us And More