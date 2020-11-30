The solution to your grocery needs, #pandamart explodes on Twitter

By TechJuice on
pandamart1.jpg
 

#pandamart appeared out of nowhere today with hundreds of people tweeting about it with nothing but praise. What is #pandamart and why does Twitter seem to like it so much?

Well, Pandamart is a new service launched by Foodpanda that lets you choose from over 2,500 essential grocery and other items have them delivered right to your doorstep. You might be wondering why this is becoming more famous than other stores that offer home delivery. Foodpanda promises that the average delivery time is 30 mins! Yes, everything you need will be delivered to your doorstep within 30 mins and the service will be available 24 hours a day.

All you have to do is go to the Foodpanda site or the app. Enter your address and click on delivery. You will see that there is a new tab there that says “Shop”. Just click on that and now you can select a Pandamart partner store near you and shop away. Payment options include debit/credit card as well as cash on delivery. Foodpanda is also offering Flat 20% off right now with free delivery. The catch is that it’s only in Karachi right now.

pandamart.JPG

The people however seem to love it!

Even the memes are coming in with people crying over the fact they cannot get some commission when they go to buy groceries for their mom.

 

We don’t know if this is paid marketing but it is really working with people asking when it will be brought to Islamabad and other cities.

This a great initiative for Foodpanda especially after its business went down after the All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) suspended its services in Karachi.

