This Chitrali doctor just became the first Pakistani to be featured in “Best Ophthalmology Books of All Time”

In a moment of national pride, Dr Zubaida Sirang, an eye surgeon from Chitral, recently became the first Pakistani doctor to have her work featured in the prestigious “Best Ophthalmology Books of All Time” list by the Book Authority.

As per details, the book – entitled “Optics Made Easy; The Last review of Clinical Optics” – has made waves in the world of ophthalmology literature. In fact, aside from the honor of being included in the aforementioned list, the Dr Zubaida’s book has also become one of the three bestsellers on Amazon.

The book itself has been described as “simple yet effective with clear, concise explanations often in bulleted lists or in the form of helpful mnemonics”, thereby making facts and concepts easier to memorize.

Dr Zubaida hails from Yarkhun, Chitral, and has completed MBBS from the Aga Khan University (AKU), Karachi. She is currently completing her specialization in Surgical Ophthalmology from Ireland. After graduating from AKU, she preferred to serve in her hometown for more than two years before starting her specialization.

Book Authority is the world’s leading platform for recommendations for nonfiction books, helping its readers to improve their skills by finding the best books on different topics. The book is written for ophthalmology students as a last-minute revision tool.