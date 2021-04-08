This ‘Deep Nostalgia’ tool will bring old photos of your loved ones to life

You can now make photos come to life with the help of MyHeritage’s Deep Nostalgia tool which has created 72 million photo animations in just five weeks since its launch.

As reported by CNET , the feature allows you to see the people in old family photos blink, move their heads, and smile. The Deep Nostalgia tool is licensed by MyHeritage from D-ID, a company specializing in video reenactment using deep learning algorithm.

The innovative feature which has wowed millions already, is based on different sequences of gestures that can be applied to a photo, each originating from a pre-recorded driver video that the company has prepared

Initially 10 such drivers were available, however, 10 additional drivers have been released which the company calls ‘special animations’, allowing users to see their ancestors express a wider spectrum of gestures and emotions, for example, smile wholeheartedly, blow a kiss, nod approval, and more. The special animations are available exclusively to subscribers on the Complete plan.

If you feel like it, you can give the feature a shot yourself! Simply upload a photo and then select the animation you wish to use. Animating one face in a photo typically takes between 10 to 20 seconds, depending on the length of the driver video.

Deep Nostalgia tool is also available on the MyHeritage mobile app which can be downloaded on both App Store and Google Play. Select the “Photos” option from the main menu and then click on the photo you wish to animate.