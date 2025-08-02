Spain is offering one of the cheapest work visa options for remote workers worldwide, with its newly launched Digital Nomad Visa available for just Rs21,000. This visa allows non-European nationals to live and work in Spain for one year, extendable up to five years.

As part of its Startup Act, Spain has introduced an affordable Digital Nomad Visa to attract international remote workers and freelancers. This work visa provides a fast, cost-effective alternative to traditional work permits and is designed to strengthen Spain’s digital economy by bringing in global talent.

The visa allows applicants to bring family members if eligibility criteria are met, making Spain an appealing destination for those looking to relocate and work remotely.

Eligibility Criteria for Spain’s Low-Cost Work Visa

To apply for the cheapest work visa, candidates must prove they have worked with their current employer or clients for at least three months. Additionally, 80% of their income must come from outside Spain, and their employer or company should have been operating for over a year.

Applicants are required to provide documents verifying remote work agreements, income stability, business registration, and a clean criminal background. The application can be submitted from the home country or while in Spain on a tourist visa.

Spain’s initiative aims to simplify the process for remote professionals seeking affordable residency options. The cheapest work visa not only offers a budget-friendly entry into Spain but also provides long-term opportunities to build a career while enjoying the country’s vibrant culture and lifestyle.

By streamlining visa requirements and reducing costs, Spain is positioning itself as a top destination for digital nomads and remote workers looking for a scenic and cost-effective place to live and work.