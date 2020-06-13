This is how Pakistani net users’ search habits are evolving, according to Google

As part of its attempt to gain insight into consumer and marketing trends, Google’s Think with Google project has released the first “What is Pakistan searching for?” report. This report details the current search patterns of Pakistani netizens and how these patterns have been evolving.

According to the report, the nation’s digital population has experienced a boost of 68% over the past three years, with a grand total of 78 million users scouring the web to either watch, read, learn, buy, or run a business.

In what can only be viewed as a good sign, the report goes on to state that the average Pakistani netizen is trying to make more informed decisions when it comes to purchasing things online. Apparently, 55% of users search a product first, and also rely on YouTube reviews and user feedback to gain a better understanding of what they can expect.

Much of what the report details are positive developments, if anything. For instance, there has been a huge 1.5x boost in searches related to vegetarian cuisine, a considerable 189% increase in fitness-related searchers, and a 175% percent rise in searches for HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout searches on YouTube.

Pakistani are also trying to be more environmentally aware and are trying to educate themselves as much as they can on the issue. Search interests for clear skies rose by a massive 300%, clean air by 225%, and clear water by 217%.

The current pandemic and the consequent lockdown have naturally increased online engagement. Almost 73% of Pakistani users can be found spending their time on YouTube every month. There has also been a 550% increase in online classes, and a 144% boost in DIY tutorials. Clearly, there is an emphasis on keeping one as busy and interested as possible.

You may peruse the report yourself here.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk