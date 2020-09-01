This Pakistan-based startup will help fix your email marketing problems

A Lahore-based startup known as MailMunch is a mailing platform that offers lead generation and marketing tools to businesses. Users can sign up, integrate their website, and get started. They can also create forms, campaigns, audience segment, or opt for the auto segment.

The startup was found in 2015 by Adeel Raza and Zain Zaffar, two software engineers by nature. “I was attending a conference on marketing in San Diego where the debate was between choosing social media and email campaigns”, Raza recalls while speaking to Dawn. As per stats, Email Marketing offers 122% return of investment (ROI), which shows that campaigns have a higher probability of being successful.

MailMunch works on a ‘freemium’ model, providing a free basic plan with the limited option, and tiered subscription model with a subscription with pricing starting from $10 a month. The users can type the text, subject and choose the list of address to be sent to or schedule it for a later time. Customers can use add-ons for extra features.

Throughout the five-year history of MailMunch, the company have been bootstrapped. The CEO of the company said: “I have never taken the funding route for any startup. In fact, for SaaS company, you don’t need external capital for growth.”

When it comes to Pakistan, the CEO said that they have renowned clients in the country like Shaukat Khanum and TechJuice. About 60% of customers of this startup are from the US, and the rest are spread all over Europe and Australia. Currently, Mailmunch has over 100,000 active users.

