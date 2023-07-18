Threads Traffic Drops Immensely As Initial Hype Dies

Threads, a potential contender among Twitter replacements, has made a strong entry into the social media landscape. However, despite the initial surge of attention, the platform still faces challenges in securing long-term user loyalty. In a world dominated by text posts and linked articles, Threads, a spin-off from Meta’s Instagram business unit, must find compelling ways to stand out and retain a regular user base.

Initial statistics indicate Threads’ promising potential. On its best day, July 7, the app boasted over 49 million daily active users on Android worldwide, accounting for about 45% of Twitter’s Android usage, which had more than 109 million active users that day. However, within a week, Threads experienced a notable decline, with active users dropping to 23.6 million, representing just 22% of Twitter’s audience.

While Threads witnessed significant activity in the US, where users engaged with the app for about 21 minutes on July 7, this number dropped significantly to a little over 6 minutes by July 14. The absence of Threads in key markets, like the EU, may have contributed to its concentrated usage in the US.

Despite Threads briefly capturing a considerable portion of Twitter’s market, the competition remains tough. During Threads’ initial excitement, web traffic to twitter.com declined by 5% on the first two full days the app was available. Additionally, Twitter’s Android app usage saw a drop of 4.3% in terms of time spent. These figures suggest that Threads has the potential to eat into Twitter’s market share, especially considering Twitter’s declining user retention rates.

One of Threads’ strengths lies in its ability to address the “empty party problem,” allowing Instagram users to seamlessly create a Threads account and bring their existing contacts along. This feature facilitated Meta’s claim of surpassing 100 million total account signups in a remarkably short period. Nonetheless, Threads still lacks certain basic features and must offer compelling reasons for users to switch from Twitter or adopt it as a new social media habit.

To further gauge Threads’ success against Twitter, it’s important to consider the Instagram edge that the platform holds. New user retention on Instagram remains steady at about 40%, whereas Twitter’s Android app has experienced a decline from 19% to 16% in users continuing to engage after 30 days.

As Threads strives to carve its place in the social media landscape, it must address user demands, innovate its features, and ensure consistent engagement to build lasting loyalty. The road to replacing or rivaling Twitter may be challenging, but Threads’ initial performance indicates that it has the potential to become a strong player in the social media arena. As data continues to evolve and new insights emerge, understanding user behavior and preferences will be crucial for Threads’ ongoing growth and success.

Threads’ rapid rise and initial success are indicative of its potential to compete with established social media giants like Twitter. The platform’s ability to attract over 49 million daily active users on Android in a single day showcases its appeal to a broad audience. This surge in popularity may be attributed, in part, to its association with Instagram, a widely used and beloved platform owned by Meta. Leveraging this existing user base has allowed Threads to quickly amass a large number of signups, making it an attractive proposition for those seeking a fresh alternative to Twitter.

However, the sharp decline in daily active users within a week raises concerns about user retention and engagement. To truly become a Twitter replacement, Threads needs to address the underlying reasons behind this drop-off. Understanding why users are not returning to the platform regularly is crucial for Threads’ longevity. While its association with Instagram may have initially drawn users in, the platform must offer unique features, compelling content, and a seamless user experience to retain a loyal and dedicated user base.

Threads’ success in the US market is promising, with enthusiastic users spending an average of 21 minutes engaging with the app on its best day. However, the decline in usage to just over 6 minutes within a week indicates that initial excitement may have waned. This trend could be attributed to various factors, including competition from other social media platforms, potential glitches or user interface issues, or a lack of captivating content to keep users coming back for more.

To stay competitive and gain a stronghold in the social media landscape, Threads must continuously evolve and improve based on user feedback. Analyzing user behavior, preferences, and pain points can provide valuable insights for the platform to enhance its offerings and tailor them to meet the needs of its audience. Additionally, introducing new features that set Threads apart from its competitors and enhance user experience could play a significant role in bolstering its growth.

Furthermore, international expansion beyond the US market will be essential for Threads’ long-term success. By catering to a global audience and considering the preferences and cultural nuances of various regions, Threads can solidify its position as a credible alternative to Twitter on a global scale. This expansion will also enable Threads to access a more diverse user base, making it less susceptible to market fluctuations and changes in user preferences.

Ultimately, its success in the race to replace Twitter will depend on its ability to innovate, respond to user feedback, and offer a unique value proposition. As social media continues to evolve, the platform’s adaptability and responsiveness to the ever-changing needs of its users will determine its fate in the highly competitive digital landscape. If Threads can navigate these challenges successfully, it has the potential to emerge as a formidable player in the world of social media and provide users with a refreshing alternative to the status quo.