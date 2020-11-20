Three young Pakistani businesses win shell global innovation prize

Three Shell Tameer entrepreneurs from Pakistan have each taken home one of the 2020 Shell LiveWIRE Top Ten Innovators Awards, a global competition that rewards businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation and gives entrepreneurs a chance to shine on a global platform.

This year, Shell LiveWIRE has partnered again with Shell Global Commercial to deliver a competition focused on Creating a More Liveable World. Three separate award categories within this theme have been identified: Energy Transition, Environment & Circular Economy, and Local Prosperity.

The winner of each category took home a top prize of $20,000, and the two runners-up from each category received a prize of $10,000. In addition, the judges awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award of $10,000 to an enterprise that has significantly contributed to combatting the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19, as part of Shell’s commitment to respond to changing global needs. The award package for all ten winners also included mentoring support from a Shell expert, the opportunity to benefit from Shell market linkages and the possibility to be considered as a vendor to Shell or Shell’s customers.

The winners faced stiff competition, with Shell receiving 136 applications from 15 countries around the world. Twenty-one finalists then had to compete in a public vote, which drew in more than 27,000 votes from over 170 countries.



“Congratulations to the winners. I’m truly impressed by the quality and creativity of the entries,” said Carlos Maurer, Executive Vice President, Shell Global Commercial. “In business and in life, we need the innovators and those with passion and drive to solve the problems posed by an increasingly complex world and the multiple challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m glad the winners will receive not just a cash prize, but access to senior Shell experts for mentoring support. Shell was founded on a culture of innovation and ingenuity, and we want to see the Top Ten Innovators’ technologies and solutions thrive in the years to come.”

Habib Haider – Head of External Relations, Shell Pakistan Limited said, “We’re thrilled to see all three of our applicants from Pakistan take home the Top Ten Innovators prize. This is a great opportunity not only to highlight these entrepreneurs globally but also showcases the talent and innovation we see every day across Pakistan.”

The complete list of the 2020 Top Ten Innovators finalists are as follows:

Business Country Business Summary Energy Transition Winner BIONIKA Indonesia Bionika’s integrated biogas technology helps rural communities access affordable clean energy by transforming waste into electricity. Runners-up Deyang Xinsenyuan Technology Co. China Deyang Xinsenyuan Technology Co. produces biomass pellets from agricultural waste products, to replace coal and oil. ENENT Pakistan ENENT is a clean-tech electronics start-up focused on designing innovative products that can reduce electricity bills and power loss by up to 20%. Environment & Circular Economy Winner Aqua Agro Pakistan Aqua Agro uses Artificial Intelligence and innovative technology to enhance productivity and water savings for farmers. Runners-up Qutra Oman Qutra’s irrigation device irrigates plants in line with soil moisture levels, to reduce excess water consumption by up to 85%. Soular Trinidad & Tobago Soular uses sunlight to transform highly perishable agricultural produce into nutritious shelf-stable snacks. Local Prosperity Winner Safe Drinking Water for All – SDW Brazil SDW’s breakthrough technologies save lives by democratising access to clean water and sanitation. Runners-up Kunde Social Café Kazakhstan Kunde Cafe provides training and employment for adults with mental disabilities at their restaurant in Kazakhstan. SIBBAP Multipurpose Cooperative Philippines SIBBAP Multipurpose Cooperative provides skills training to locals on the production of frontline medical garments. Outstanding Achievement EDVON Pakistan EDVON develops STEAM curricula and DIY robotics kits for K-12 students. Their Corona-fighting robot improves sanitation and compliance in healthcare settings.

The 2020 Top Ten Innovators judging panel included: Anna Mascolo, President, Shell Aviation; Rob Kaplan, Founder & CEO at Circulate Capital; Nate Nasralla, Director of Global Partnerships at the Global Accelerator Network (GAN); and Mostafa Elnaby, 2019 Top Ten Innovators winner and founder of Baramoda.

