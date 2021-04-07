TikTok Adds Automatic Captions To Videos To Enhance Accessibility For People With Hearing Disabilities

In an upcoming update, TikTok creators will soon be able to add automatically generated captions to their videos in order to ensure further accessibility. This feature will appear on the editing page after a video has been uploaded on the platform.

According to the company, the feature will feature American English and Japanese-based captions and will later move on to support other languages as well.

TikTok is focusing ever more on diversity and inclusion by even having the option to have these captions edited or auto-generated to maintain proper performance while maintaining the sense of inclusivity throughout.

With automatic transcription better through time, many companies and their respective products have been opting for this feature on their product services as well. For example, last month, Google built the feature into Chrome, allowing it to generate captions for audio played through the browser.

However, TikTok warns creators about the videos triggering the possibility of photosensitive epilepsy and advises creators to utilize filters for viewers to avoid these videos. This just goes to show how much TikTok is prioritizing user satisfaction.